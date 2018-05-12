Police: Two teens shot after dispute in Lawrence

Posted 2:59 pm, May 12, 2018, by , Updated at 03:18PM, May 12, 2018

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence are investigating a double shooting Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2:00 p.m., authorities responded to the area of 49th and Katherine in Lawrence on the reports of shots fired.

Police say a dispute between teens led to the shooting.

One victim was reportedly shot at the 49th and Katherine location. Another teen was shot near 47th and Kitley.

The teens’ conditions are unknown at this time. One teen was transported to Eskenazi and one was sent to Riley.

A neighbor told us at the scene they appeared to be in their mid to late teens.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s