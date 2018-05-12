× 14 people collapse after “Spice” overdose in downtown area

INDIANAPOLIS – Metro Police and Medics had their hands full Saturday afternoon as they responded to multiple calls of “person down” or possible overdose within a three block radius in the downtown area.

Medics with IEMS say they responded to 7 emergency medical runs in a 3 to 4 hour time frame.

According to IEMS there were 14 patients in all. 5 to 6 of them were transported to various local hospitals for additional treatment.

10 of those patients came from the Wheeler Mission at 520 East Market Street.

Medics began treating the victims who had lost consciousness due to what appeared to be from smoking or ingesting synthetic drugs, Spice. There were additional persons who showed visible signs of ingesting these narcotics but did not require treatment.

Because Spice is not an opiate, officers say they were not able to use Narcan.

According to police, Narcan has shown to be ineffective in reversing the effects of synthetic drugs.

Between 1:13 – 1:52 p.m. Police officers were sent to 500 East Market Street to investigate a person down. Upon arrival officers found several subjects possibly overdosing from the same drug.

Between 2:52 – 3:10 p.m. officers were sent to 222 East Market Street to investigate several subjects down. Upon arrival officers found several subjects possibly overdosing from the same drug.

Between 4:05 – 4:08 p.m. officers went to the 400 block of East New York Street where they found a man possibly overdosing from spice.

Between 4:57 – 5:13 p.m. While on patrol, officers observed 4 males smoking spice in the 200 block of North Alabama. One male was overdosing. Medics were called.

Medics and Downtown District cars were put on stand-by to respond to any possible additional incidents.

Narcotics officers continue to investigate circumstances related to this incident.