Young girl loses foot in lawnmower accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -Even from her hospital bed, Italia McAllister is still smiling. The 5-year-old is recovering after losing her foot in a freak accident.

“She will be back at it. She will be back where she once was,” explains Cody McAllister, Italia’s father.

On Tuesday after school, Italia was outside playing in the backyard with her brother. She got too close to a riding lawnmower. When the lawn mower backed up, Italia was knocked to the ground. Italia’s foot got caught in the blades. Her dad heard her screaming and immediately knew it was bad.

“(I) just ran up to her and seen what happened, (I) couldn’t believe it,” explains McAllister.

Doctors did what they could but Italia’s left foot was too badly hurt.

“She remembers the accident and she told us today she knows she only has one foot,” explains McAllister.

Italia’s family lives in northern Indiana, they have a warning for every parent about mowing.

“It’s dangerous. It can happen. It did happen and I never thought it would happen,” explains McAllister.

In a matter of seconds Italia and her family’s lives changed forever.

“It can happen to anyone in the blink of an eye. She was just out there playing and I was out there and out of nowhere, in the blink of an eye,” explains McAllister.

Italia will spend her kindergarten graduation in a hospital bed and most of her summer she’ll spend in physical therapy, learning how to walk again. Italia’s parents know it’ll be tough, but they’re certain their little girl will be back at school and back cheerleading soon.

“It’s going to be a long road but we’ll be there for her every step of the way,” explains McAllister.

If you’re interested in helping Italia’s family, click here.

Also Italia’s parents are asking anyone to send cards or care packages to cheer her up.

Italia McAllister

Burn Unit 5 East-Room #5221

Rileys Children Hospital

705 Riley Hospital Drive

Indianapolis, IN 46202