Virginia Beach police tickets person for smoking in vehicle with minor present

Posted 4:34 pm, May 11, 2018, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. – A police department in Virginia took to twitter this week to remind citizens it’s illegal in the state to light up with children in the car.

In 2016, Virginia passed a law banning smoking in a car with a minor present. The department posted a ticket of someone receiving a $100 fine with the caption, “smoking in vehicle with a minor present.”

As of now, the only county in Indiana to ban drivers smoking in cars with children is Monroe County.  They passed that bill in 2009.

A lot of Indiana communities have banned smoking indoors and on college campuses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s