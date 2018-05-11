Northwest Indiana teen arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old at park

Posted 10:29 pm, May 11, 2018, by

Photo of victim, courtesy of NWI Times

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old northwestern Indiana boy.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says the East Chicago youth was taken into custody Friday morning during a raid at a home. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reportsthe suspect was being held Friday afternoon at the East Chicago Police Department.

David L. Anderson of East Chicago died Sunday at a Chicago hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses told police that two youths were fighting the previous evening at a park when a gunshot rang out and Anderson fell to the ground. Police have said Anderson was standing behind one of the fighting youths.

