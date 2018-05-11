Marion County officials say ICE failed take hit-and-run suspect into custody
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marion County has issued a response after ICE scrutinized them in a statement regarding Juana Noemi Loa-Nunez.
They said ICE failed to act in “accord with the law by failing to pick up this individual in a timely manner.”
Marion County claims ICE was given four hours notice, in accord with Indiana law and a judge’s ruling, to take Loa-Nunez into custody.
They said ICE is in charge of enforcing immigration law, not local sheriff’s offices.
Marion County’s full response is below.
“United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently released a statement blaming the Marion County for the release of Juana Noemi Loa-Nunez from the Marion County Jail. In accord with the ruling of Federal Judge Sarah Evans Barker, and Indiana law, ICE was given four hours notice to take custody of Ms. Loa-Nunez. ICE failed to act in accord with the law by failing to pick up this individual in a timely manner.
Judge Sarah Evans Barker has ruled that ICE must provide a criminal warrant or a criminal probable cause affidavit for the County to detail undocumented individuals. ICE failed to provide such documentation, despite receiving timely notice. Thus, ICE allowed this individual to go free.
If ICE wished to challenged the ruling of Judge Sarah Evans Barker, it could have done so. It did not.
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, not the Sheriffs of Indiana, is charged with the enforcement of immigration law. However, Marion County acts wholly in accord with the ruling of Judge Sarah Evans Barker and Indiana law.”