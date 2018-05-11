July-like heat to stick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've been above average every day this month and the heat seems to be here to stay. Friday's high will soar into the mid 80s with areas south of Indianapolis having little trouble flirting with 90.

Yes, we get this hot in summer in Indiana but remember to hydrate and take breaks if you're outside because our bodies are still adjusting to the heat!

What we consider "normal" this time of the year are highs in the low 70s. We'll climb way above that today and every day this weekend.

Dew points are close to that 60° muggy mark. It won't be a deep-summer, oppressive heat, but still muggy enough to take a toll on the body if you're active.

Even this morning is fairly mild--starting off in the 60s and warming well into the 70s by lunch. We'll have clouds popping by throughout the day but not expecting rain. Also, the clouds will not slow our temps much.

Indians are playing at home tonight! It'll be the best day throughout the weekend to see them play, so head out and stay for the fireworks. Stay hydrated! Lots of water needed. Also, a hat is recommended to protect yourself until the sun goes down around 8:49.

More clouds tonight and that means we'll stay quite mild, giving us a leg up for another hot day Saturday.

A few storms are possible on Saturday but most will be north of Indianapolis. There is a chance for some of these storms to become severe so everyone north of Indy should remain weather aware Saturday afternoon.

A frontal system will linger over our state for many days. This means an active weather pattern all week long. It won't be as bad as it looks--consider it a 40% chance of storms each day which means it won't rain nonstop in your town but rather expect scattered showers and storms each day. Expect about 1.5-2" of rain area-wide over this entire period with some 3" totals in our northern counties. Yes, that's a solid amount of water but it will be spread out.