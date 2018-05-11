× ICE criticizes Marion County after hit-and-run suspect released from jail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office (ICE) has released a statement criticizing Marion County officials for letting Juana Noemi Loa-Nunez out of custody.

Loa-Nunez is accused of hitting a preschool teacher while being in the country illegally.

On Monday morning, authorities responded to 38th St. near Fervent Prayer Church on the report of a hit-and-run.

Jessica Parks, 27, was badly injured when Loa-Nunez allegedly struck her and then attempted to flee. Several citizens chased Loa-Nunez down 38th St.

A church bus driver said his instincts kicked in and he eventually veered in front of her vehicle. Meanwhile, another citizen pulled behind Loa-Nunez, blocking her in until police arrived.

“You just have to kind of take charge of every situation that you can,” Van Williams said. “I was able to call the school and tell them to call 911 and inform them that a teacher had been struck while I was en route to chase the car down.”

Loa-Nunez was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury and operating a vehicle having never received a license.

She reportedly told police she did not leave her vehicle to offer aid because she was frightening when people began honking at her.

According to court documents, she posted a $250 cash bond to be released on Thursday.

On Friday, ICE called out Marion County officials for letting Loa-Nunez out of jail.

Richardo Wong, the Field Office Director for ICE in Chicago released the following statement: