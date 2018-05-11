ICE criticizes Marion County after hit-and-run suspect released from jail
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office (ICE) has released a statement criticizing Marion County officials for letting Juana Noemi Loa-Nunez out of custody.
Loa-Nunez is accused of hitting a preschool teacher while being in the country illegally.
On Monday morning, authorities responded to 38th St. near Fervent Prayer Church on the report of a hit-and-run.
Jessica Parks, 27, was badly injured when Loa-Nunez allegedly struck her and then attempted to flee. Several citizens chased Loa-Nunez down 38th St.
A church bus driver said his instincts kicked in and he eventually veered in front of her vehicle. Meanwhile, another citizen pulled behind Loa-Nunez, blocking her in until police arrived.
“You just have to kind of take charge of every situation that you can,” Van Williams said. “I was able to call the school and tell them to call 911 and inform them that a teacher had been struck while I was en route to chase the car down.”
Loa-Nunez was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury and operating a vehicle having never received a license.
She reportedly told police she did not leave her vehicle to offer aid because she was frightening when people began honking at her.
According to court documents, she posted a $250 cash bond to be released on Thursday.
On Friday, ICE called out Marion County officials for letting Loa-Nunez out of jail.
Richardo Wong, the Field Office Director for ICE in Chicago released the following statement:
“Without any regard for the safety of its citizens, on May 10, Marion County brazenly ignored an immigration detainer and released a Mexican woman from its jail without first notifying U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The woman it released is an illegal alien who is accused of hitting and badly injuring a pedestrian, and then fleeing the scene before being pursued and stopped by conscientious citizens. Marion County allowed this woman to go free, and she continues to be a danger to anyone else who happens to be on the same road she drives.
As law enforcement professionals, ICE and Marion County should both have the same ultimate goal in mind — to protect the public by combating criminals and holding those who break our laws accountable. ICE helps fulfill that role by removing criminal aliens and other immigration violators from the streets, and from the United States. ICE can do its job more effectively when local officials actively work to protect its citizens by honoring ICE immigration detainers.”