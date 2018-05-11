Hamilton County crash claims life of 39-year-old Elwood man

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Hamilton County are investigating after a fatal crash Friday afternoon.

William Morris, 39, of Elwood, was pronounced dead after 3:00 p.m. when authorities responded to the intersection of 266th St. and Rulon Rd. on the report of a crash.

Police said a silver Nissan Frontier, driven by Daniel Jessop, 72, of Arcadia, failed to yield at the intersection and struck Morris’ Saturn Ion.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jessop and passengers in both vehicles were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies believe Jessop’s foot may have slipped from the brake to the accelerator.

