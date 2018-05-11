Conor Daly to drive in NASCAR Xfinity Road America Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. - Though Conor Daly would prefer to be racing in the Grand Prix tomorrow as a full time IndyCar driver, he remained his usual positive and optimistic self as he and Lilly Diabetes announced that he'd be racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Road America Race in August.

"It's a really coo announcement today because I've only had the Indy 500 this year and to add one race, at least it's better than no races so that's good."

"Excited to obviously have my shot at NASCAR in the Xfinity series for the first time. Very cool to be able to do that."

Daly has raced in many different cars in many different races, but never NASCAR, which he admits will be a bit of a learning curve before Road America.

"It's great racing on road courses, great racing overall. I'm ready to take that dive into that world and just try to get as prepared as possible and see how it goes."

And as he takes on the new challenge, he'll be doing so in a car that he hopes will spread a message to encourage others struggling with diabetes, just as he has.

"I'm happy to share with people and young kids who struggle with it, because there are kids who struggle with it, as I do myself," Daly admitted. "I've been struggling with it since I was 14."

Conor won't let not having a full time ride in the series he loves, or having diabetes, discourage him from getting on the track and doing what he has always felt he was born to do.

"It's cool to be able to say hey guys, we're out here driving everything in the world essentially and not letting it stop us."

Daly will drive in his first race of the season on May 27 in the 102nd running of the Indy 500.