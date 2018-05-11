× Chief must heal IMPD after Bailey decision, says expert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The debate over who is right and wrong is intensifying after the IMPD Civilian Merit Board made the decision to not fire two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed man last year.

Chief Bryan Roach recommended the officers, Carlton Howard and Michael Dinnsen, be terminated because they did not follow their training.

After the decision came down, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police publicly called out police and City leaders.

“There were leadership decisions that were made that were wholly inappropriate that brought us here,” said FOP President Rick Snyder. “Right now, we have little direction on what the rules and policies are that they’re (officers) actually supposed to be following based on the questionable actions that occurred during this hearing.”

IMPD responded today by calling the comments “inflammatory.”

Sgt. Kendale Adams wrote, “…We are aware of the FOP criticism, however, we are not going to respond to such blanket and inflammatory statements on the heels of such an emotional event. The leadership of the police department will continue to support officers in way that is fair, transparent, and just. We will give this time and when appropriate address any concerns officers have internally.”

“The chief has got a very difficult road to hoe, because he publicly wanted these officers fired. That’s going to cause problems within the rank and file,” said Jim White, public safety lecturer at the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at IUPUI.

He believes Chief Roach must work to heal the department in order to move forward.

“The Chief can rectify this situation by going back and talking to the rank and file and saying ‘I made a decision based upon the facts. The merit board made a decision based on facts. The facts are now that these officers are coming back.'”

Roach made it clear after the hearing released its decision that he will be speaking to officers to make sure they are all on the same page moving forward.

“I’ve got to make that clear and I need to help the department understand what they can and can’t do and so we’ll have a statement out to the department we’ll work on that.”