A warm, humid weekend for central Indiana

After a cool, wet Spring, central Indiana will get a taste of Summer this weekend.

A warm front moved north of Indiana on Friday and we’ll have partly cloudy skies on Saturday and possibly tie the record high of 88 degrees.

A cold front will approach the state Sunday and strong and to severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

Next week will be a very active week of weather. A frontal boundary will stall out across the region next week and bring a daily chance for scattered late day t-storms.

We’ve been rather dry for the past six weeks.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the year.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for scattered late day storms Monday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered late day storms Tuesday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered late day storms Wednesday.

Scattered storms will be heavy rain to many areas this week.