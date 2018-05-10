× Warm Thursday, few showers late tonight

Storms blew through overnight and the extreme part of the storms bookended our area with hail and wind damage to our west and then hail toward Cincinnati. There was a report near Indy around midnight of a large tree limb that fell on a parked car.

Today will be great! We’ll have some clouds pass through but nothing that’ll bring wet weather during the daylight hours. We’ll be in the 70s through 10pm so if you can’t get outside for lunch, make dinner plans. The moisture will also actually drop throughout the day so the AM muggy feeling will be gone for a comfortable and warm afternoon. Enjoyable!

UV Index is the highest we’ve had so far this season so spread on that sunscreen or seek shade today to avoid sunburn and skin damage.

Sunglasses needed for the drive! Bright sunshine.

Clouds will build in tonight and we could have scattered showers & storms early Friday morning. This should not be a huge impact on the morning commute but damp conditions could slow the drive a bit.

Rain totals will stay very low for those early morning showers.