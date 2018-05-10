Tip leads to 9 arrests after drugs, paraphernalia are found in Grant County motel, apartments

Posted 3:20 pm, May 10, 2018, by , Updated at 04:18PM, May 10, 2018

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Crime Stoppers tip led authorities to arrest nine people on various drug charges in Grant County this week.

The sheriff’s office says officers found illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and several syringes in a room at The Hart Motel on N. Baldwin Ave. when a search warrant was served around 8:47 p.m. Tuesday.

As a result, Brandon McCormick, 30, Evan Young, 31, Lexi Nuncio, 23, Marnie Nuncio, 47, and David Smithson, 46, were taken into custody.

A search warrant was then executed by the Marion Police Department at an apartment in the 1400 block of S. Maple St. There, officers arrested Alexis Sanders-McGraw, 22, Kalan Andrews, 18, and Sierra White, 21.

Additionally, Jason Hall, 32, was arrested when the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 1600 block of W. Marion Ave.

Lastly, a search warrant was served in the 800 block of N. Wabash Ave., where authorities say more drug paraphernalia and multiple syringes were located.

The suspects are facing multiple different charges, ranging from possession of a stolen firearm to possession of a cocaine or a narcotic drug with intent to deliver.

Indiana State Police assisted with the investigation.

