Shooting on city’s near northeast side leaves security guard seriously injured

Posted 8:19 pm, May 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:27PM, May 10, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A security guard is in serious but stable condition after being shot on the city’s near northeast side, according to IMPD.

Police say it happened during an apparent robbery at the Restaurant Depot in the 2100 block of Enterprise Park Drive.

Officers were called to the scene at about 7:13 p.m. on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the female guard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was then transported to an area hospital.

Detectives say the armed security guard engaged with multiple suspects who attempted to rob the business. They exchanged gunfire, which left the guard wounded.

The suspects fled the scene. No suspect information was provided by police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

