President Trump says summit with North Korea scheduled for June 12 in Singapore

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The highly anticipated meeting involving President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jon Un will happen on June 12.

The president made the announcement on his Twitter account, saying the meeting would take place in Singapore.

“We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace,” he wrote.

The news follows the dramatic release of three Americans held in North Korea early Thursday morning. The goal of the summit is to reach an agreement on denuclearization.