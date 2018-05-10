Power, Pagenaud eye third Grand Prix win

SPEEDWAY, Ind. - The list of winners for the Indianapolis Grand Prix is not a lengthy one. In the last four races, there have only been two drivers to take the checkered flag. Teammates Simon Pagenaud and Will Power have traded off year-to-year taking the victory,

"It's just one of those funny things in life right?" Will Power told Indy Sports Central on Thursday. "There's just always a chance something like that might happen."

"It's tremendous the two of us have one either one of them," Pagenaud said. "So we'll try to make it three this year."

Pagenaud won in 2014 when he was with Schmidt Peterson, Will Power in 2015, Pagenaud again in 2016 with Team Penske, and then Power again last year.

So, it's clear that there is something about this course that suits both Penske drivers well.

"I really love this track," Power admitted. "When people ask me I always say this one is my favorite."

Pagenaud echoed a similar sentiment towards the road course at IMS, but he loves this track simply for familiarity.

"This track is very similar to my home track in France and I did a gazillion miles at that track as a kid," Pagenaud said. "So I think because of that, I've got the right technique for this track."

While standing in victory circle after winning the Grand Prix at IMS is special, due to the historic nature of the venue, it's not nearly as coveted as drinking the milk after winning the Indy 500.

Both Pagenaud and Power have had remarkable careers, each winning the Indy Car series championship once, but that esteemed 500 win, is missing from both of their resumes.

"It's the last box I need to check," Power said. "I've won a championship and a lot of races. I need to check this box off. I'm very determined."

"That's when you become a legend of the sport," Pagenaud explained. "When you win that race. I'm not going to hide it, that's my secret desire."

And you can bet that's where their focus will shift after the Grand Prix. Qualifications for the Grand Prix are Friday afternoon and Indy 500 practice begins next week.