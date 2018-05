× Police at scene of fatal shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight on the east side.

Just after 6:30 Thursday night, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of N. Grant Ave. on the report of a shooting.

IMPD confirmed that a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.