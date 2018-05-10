× Mother says no charges will be filed in 1-year-old’s beating at Indy day care

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No criminal charges will be filed after a 1-year-old boy was beaten at an Indianapolis day care in April.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case involving the 1-year-old, who had cuts to his face after the April 30 incident at Kiddiegarden day care at 38th Street and Oxford. The boy’s mother, Tiffany Griffin, says she learned that no charges would be filed after the review.

Griffin said she picked baby Jesse up from the facility and noticed his injuries. The staff told her that another child had injured him, but Griffin didn’t believe it.

The worker on duty at the time was fired, and the Family and Social Services Administration ordered the day care closed on May 2.

The FSSA also found several violations at the facility following an inspection, including lack of supervision, no drug screen completed for a caregiver and child abuse not immediately reported by a caregiver.

Baby Jesse was discharged from the hospital and has been able to return home, where he continues to recover.