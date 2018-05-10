Mother, man arrested after allegedly possessing meth with daughter inside vehicle

LEBANON, Ind. – Authorities have arrested a mother and a man after they said meth was found during a traffic stop with her daughter inside.

Sarah Brumley, 33, and Seth Sheets, 34, were arrested on Sunday following a traffic stop in the 400 block of W. Busby St.

During the course of the stop, police said Brumley and Sheets were acting nervous and were ordered to exit their vehicle.

Authorities located a meth pipe allegedly belonging to Brumley and methamphetamine on Sheets.

Brumley’s daughter was also in the vehicle at the time of their arrests. Authorities released the child to her grandfather.

Police said when Brumley arrived at the Boone County Jail, they found meth in her purse.

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office officially charged her possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Sheets was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

