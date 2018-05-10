Money being raised for dog found shot in face and doused in bleach, IMPD detective says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A dog will require surgery to remove his eye after being shot in the face, according to an IMPD officer.

Detective Stephen Fippen wrote on a GoFundMe page that the dog, nicknamed “Winks,” was also doused in bleach, possibly to cover up any DNA from his owner.

Fippen says the dog has been taken in by a fellow Metro police officer, Tim Elliot, and his wife Tiffany, a Wayne Township paramedic.

According to Fippen, Tim was working when he came across the “poor little guy who was left for dead.” He and his fellow officer took the pup to emergency care, where his chance of survival was not good.

But, with his tail wagging, the dog is now at home with the Elliots. Unfortunately, he will need surgery to have his eye removed, which will cost about $1,600, according to Fippen, along with other expenses.

That’s why Fippen has created a GoFundMe account to raise money for the dog.

“I can’t think of a worthier cause than to help out two HEROs who put their lives on the line every day and who are so compassionate they couldn’t let Winks suffer anymore,” he wrote.