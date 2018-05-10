× Lawrence police still searching for driver in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Three years ago Thursday, a man was hit and killed on a motorcycle on Pendleton Pike. Police said the driver who hit him took off and that person has never been found.

“It’s not fair that we have to live in the unknown and what if,” said the victim’s sister, Jamika Macklin.

Each year gets more difficult for Jonathan Macklin’s family. The 26-year-old avid biker was killed on Pendleton Pike on May 10, 2015. The crash was caught on surveillance video. It shows a white SUV pulling out in front of him, hitting him, and then taking off.

“As the vehicle pulls off, if you look at the video very carefully, you can see it looks like the driver’s side rear taillight is actually hanging,” explained Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Within the last three years, police have investigated more than 700 white SUVs matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

“We’re very grateful for the tips we have received, unfortunately, none of them have led us down the right path,” Woodruff said.

For Jonathan’s family, their hope of catching the killer is fading, but they’re staying strong knowing the positive impact Jonathan’s life continues to have on others.

“I really just live my life about all the memories about Jonathan. Everything I do in life is for him,” Jamika said.

If you know anything about the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Macklin’s family is hosting a memorial ride this weekend. For more, click here.