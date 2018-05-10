× Kelly Clarkson set to perform the national anthem for 2018 Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at this year’s Indianapolis 500, organizers announced Thursday.

This marks the second time she’s sung the national anthem for the 500: in 2011, she performed with Seal while accompanied on piano by David Foster.

Clarkson will perform on Race Day in the traditional spot before the 33 drivers are called to their cars. The Fort Worth, Texas, native first rose to fame in 2002, when she won the first season of American Idol. Since then, she’s become one of the world’s most popular performing artists, selling more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles worldwide. She appears as a coach on the 14th season of the TV singing competition show The Voice.

Clarkson has won three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards and one Country Music Association Award.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kelly back to IMS on Race Day to sing the national anthem for hundreds of thousands of fans in the stands and millions of viewers around the world,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “She is an incredible live performer with a wonderful and instantly recognizable voice. We look forward to her rendition of the national anthem during one of the most poignant moments of this iconic global sporting spectacle.”

The 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 27.