Indianapolis native, former Pacer George Hill ready to graduate from IUPUI

George Hill #3 of the Indiana Pacers (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After beginning his collegiate career in 2004, Indy native and current Cleveland Cavalier George Hill will earn his IUPUI degree on Saturday.

The former 2008 Summit League Player of the Year graduated from Broad Ripple High School and has been in the NBA for the last 10 seasons.

He will graduate from IUPUI’s School of Liberal Arts after completing his degree this spring semester, nearly 14 years later.

As the Cavaliers move forward to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Hill achieved his dream of being the first in his family to attend college and complete a degree.

In addition to Cleveland, Hill has had stints with the Pacers, Spurs and Jazz.

IUPUI’s graduation is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

