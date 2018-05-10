IMPD officers involved in fatal shooting of Aaron Bailey will keep jobs, Merit Board decides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Two Indianapolis police officers who fatally shot an unarmed man last year will keep their jobs, the Indianapolis Police Department (IMPD) Civilian Merit Board decided Thursday. They were cleared of all potential violations in a 5-2 vote.

Officers Carlton Howard and Michel Dinnsen were suspended from their positions after the June 29, 2017, shooting that killed 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

Bailey crashed after leading police on a short chase. Officers shot him after a traffic stop and said they thought he’d reached into the vehicle to get a weapon. Bailey was unarmed and no weapons were found on him or in the car.

The controversial shooting took place just 18 seconds after Bailey crashed his car.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach recommended the officers be terminated because they did not follow their training. The IMPD Firearms Review Board determined the officers did not comply with their training.

The officers’ hearing before the Merit Board lasted three days.

Howard and Dinnsen testified Bailey ignored their commands, with Howard standing at the side of the car and Dinnsen at the rear. Dinnsen then tearfully explained Thursday why he pulled the trigger.

"At that point he turned toward officer Howard. I believed he had a gun and was going to shoot officer Howard, and so I shot into the back of the car," he said.

Officer Howard testified for two days in a row that he feared for his life in the moments before the shooting.

"I don't think I could have waited a split second. My whole heart I thought I was going to be shot that night," said Howard.

“It’s never something I wanted to do or be a part of. I didn’t become a police officer to do this,” said Dinnsen. “It’s a traumatic incident for everyone involved. I feel terrible about what transpired and think about it all the time.”

During the hearing, both officers called for better training from the department to try and prevent this sort of shooting from happening again.

After the decision was announced, Chief Roach said this was a "lose-lose situation."

"We presented our case and we weren't able to persuade the civilian merit board to vote our way," he said.

Roach said the decision was disappointing.

"We follow the process and do the best we can and this is the result of that process."

He said he knows citizens will be frustrated with the decision and asked them to bear with the department.

Criminal charges were not filed against the officers, but Bailey’s family has filed a civil lawsuit in the case.

CBS4 caught up with Bailey's daughter, Erica, shortly after the board announced its decision. She said she won't stop fighting for justice for her father.

“I’m just hurt, because I feel like they should have done the right thing,” said Erica.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett issued this statement: