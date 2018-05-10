× Hamilton County crews battle large barn fire

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Firefighters are battling a large barn fire in Hamilton County this afternoon.

The Westfield Fire Department says the blaze is near the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Greyhound Pass, which is in Carmel.

As a result, Oak Ridge Road has been closed between 156th St. and 146th St. as crews put out the fire and investigate.

The intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Greyhound Pass will be closed due to the barn fire. pic.twitter.com/qGIl2uYhSM — Westfield Fire PIO (@wfd_pio) May 10, 2018

There are no injuries reported at this time. Fire officials say they’re unsure if any animals are/were in the barn at the time of the incident.

Westfield firefighters said at 4:35 p.m. that the fire was marked under control.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.