Fire at Avon apartment building likely caused by lightning strike

AVON, Ind. – Lightning may have sparked a fire in Avon overnight as storms rolled through central Indiana.

Crews were called to the fire at the clubhouse at Avon Creeks Apartment around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on Great Lakes Circle West. The back of the building and attic were on fire when units arrived.

Fire departments from Avon, Brownsburg, Plainfield and Wayne Township responded to the scene and got the fire under control.

The building was deemed a total loss. Firefighters said no apartment units were damaged and believe a lightning strike is to blame for the fire.