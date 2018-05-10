Driver steals car, knocks down fences at Greenfield softball field

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Someone crashed a stolen vehicle into a softball field in Greenfield Thursday morning, knocking down the fences.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the incident was reported around 6 a.m.

Officers said a vehicle stolen from the downtown area was driven to the area and crashed into fences at the softball field at Brandywine Park. The driver then took off.

Investigators didn’t have any information about a possible suspect.

Police said they’ve gotten reports of several car break-ins in the area. At this point, they’re not sure if those are related to Thursday’s case.