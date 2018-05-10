× After getting knocked out in fight, Muncie man allegedly spit on responding EMT

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities arrested a Muncie man Friday night after they said he spit on a responding EMT following a bar fight.

Cecil Jones, 53, was apprehended after police responded to Oasis Bar & Grill, located in the 1800 block of S. Burlington, in reference to a fight.

After investigating, police determine Jones assaulted a man who asked him why he was causing problems in the bar. After getting punched by Jones, police said the man knocked him unconscious while attempting to defend himself.

Jones was allegedly highly intoxicated and had injuries to his left eye, right elbow and left knee.

EMS arrived to transport Jones to Ball Memorial Hospital. During the transport, Jones allegedly became aggressive and spit in the face of an EMT.

Jones was charged with battery with bodily waste on law enforcement, battery with injury, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.