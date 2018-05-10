× A taste of Summer is on the way to central Indiana

A warm front will move north of Indiana on Friday morning and as the front passes a few showers will be likely. Skies will clear during the day and highs will rise into the mid-80s.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies on Saturday and possibly tie the record high of 88 degrees.

A cold front will approach the state Sunday and strong and possibly severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

Behind the front we’ll have milder weather to start next week.

A frontal boundary will stall out across the region next week and bring a daily chance for scattered late day t-storms.

May is one of our sunniest months of the year.

The countdown is on to the Indy Grand Prix.

You’ll need sunscreen for Friday.

We’ll have warmer temperatures for the next 48 hours.

Strong storms are likely Sunday afternoon.

Scattered afternoon storms are likely Monday.