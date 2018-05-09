Click here for primary election results

Plainfield police searching for suspect in gas station robbery

Posted 3:57 pm, May 9, 2018, by

Photos of the suspect courtesy of Plainfield police.

PLAINFIELD, Ind.– Police are investigating a robbery at a Plainfield gas station.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 10 p.m. at the Murphy Gas Station at 2375 East Main Street. Police say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and gloves.

He fled the business on foot and headed westbound on U.S. 40 before going southbound into a Walmart lot where witnesses lost sight of him.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information on this incident is asked to call Detective Brian Bugler at 317-838-3565 Ext. 323.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s