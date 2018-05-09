Murdered teen’s mother pleads to public for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The mother of a murdered teenager wants to know who killed her son and why. Police found 17-year-old Daymarko Tolefree shot to death inside a car on the city’s near east side Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m thinking all of it is a dream but it’s not a dream. It’s so true and I don’t even know what to do,” explains Barbara Tolefree, victim’s mother.

Daymarko Tolefree was a high school junior. IPS officials confirmed Tolefree was a student, but due to the ongoing investigation did not disclose what school he attended. Tolefree’s family says the teenager had goals.

“Next year he said he was going to start playing football,” explains Tolefree.

Daymarko’s mother believes her son knew the person who pulled the trigger. Police haven’t released a reason behind the deadly shooting, only saying it wasn’t random.

“Now I just want justice for my son. I just want to know who did it and for them to get him because I will never get my baby back. Ever,” explains Tolefree.

This shooting was the city’s 6th shooting in less than 24 hours. Barbara Tolefree tells CBS 4, last summer they moved from Illinois to Indianapolis.

“We moved away from the violence, we thought. I mean, it’s everywhere but I was trying to get my baby away from it,” explains Tolefree.

Daymarko’s family says he was outgoing, funny and excited to graduate next year.

“Daymarko’s a good kid. He made good grades in school. He loved going to school. He’s not a troubled child. He don’t bother nobody,” explains Tolefree.

A heartbroken mother is left begging for help.

“I just want justice for my son, please anybody, anybody know anything please come forward. I know somebody knows something, I know it,” explains Tolefree.

Thursday evening, friends and family are holding a candlelight vigil for Daymarko. The vigil will be held at 10th and Tecumseh. It’s set to start at 5 pm. Friends and family are asking everyone to wear blue, Daymarko’s favorite color.