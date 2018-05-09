Click here for primary election results

Former Colts receiver Anthony Gonzalez wins Ohio GOP US House primary

Posted 12:01 pm, May 9, 2018, by

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 19: Anthony Gonzalez #11 of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines during the game with the Green Bay Packers on October 19, 2008 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Wisconsin. The Packers won 34-14. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND— A former Ohio State University football star has won the Republican nomination in the race to succeed Rep. Jim Renacci in Ohio’s U.S. House District 16.

Renacci’s northeast Ohio seat is coming open because of his run for U.S. Senate.

Former Buckeyes and Indianapolis Colts receiver Anthony Gonzalez won a three-way primary Tuesday with state Rep. Christina Hagan and physician Michael Grusenmeyer. Both Hagan and Gonzalez aligned themselves with Republican President Donald Trump on issues such as building a border wall.

Gonzalez is the son of a Cuba-born Cleveland businessman.

He will face medical sales businesswoman Susan Moran Palmer, who won the six-candidate Democratic primary.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s