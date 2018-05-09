Click here for primary election results

Columbus police arrest man accused of stealing car, crashing it into house

Posted 1:23 pm, May 9, 2018, by

Photo from Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Officers with the Columbus Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly crashed a stolen car into a house and fled on foot before being apprehended.

Police say they saw a stolen Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Hinman Street and Indiana Avenue.

Cameron Sampson

The stolen vehicle nearly hit a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department patrol car and crashed into a house on South Hinman Street a short time later.

The driver, Cameron B. Sampson, 26, fled on foot from the crashed car and was apprehended a short time later.  He was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on the following preliminary charges: auto theft; Bartholomew County warrant; leaving the scene of an accident; and resisting law enforcement.

Photo from Columbus Police Department

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s