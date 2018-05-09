Click here for primary election results

Pollen bomb! Just watching this video may make you sneeze

MILLVILLE, N.J. - If you have allergies, you may want to grab some tissues before reading any further.

Video posted to Facebook by Jennifer Henderson of New Jersey is striking fear into the hearts of allergy sufferers everywhere.

Henderson tells WNEP that her husband Eric was clearing brush when he noticed a large amount of pollen on one of their trees.

Henderson wondered what would happen if he tapped the tree with his backhoe and recorded the results.

What happened can only be described as a "pollen bomb."

In the video, you can see a large yellow cloud of pollen float from the tree.

At the time of this post, Jennifer's video had more than 700.000 views.  That's nothing to sneeze at!

 

