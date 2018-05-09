× A warm up is on the way

Expect warmer weather for qualifications on Friday for the Grand Prix on Saturday.

A warm front will move north of Indiana on Friday morning and as the front passes a few showers will be likely. Skies will clear during the day and highs will rise into the 80s.

We’ll have near record highs on Saturday with a high near 90 before a cold front brings strong and possibly severe storms on Sunday.

Behind the front we’ll have milder weather to start next week with a daily chance for scattered late day t-storms.

We’ve had dry weather for the past three weeks.

We’ve only had seven days this year with t-storms.

We’ll have warm weather for the rest of the week.

We’ll have near record highs on Saturday.

Strong storms are likely Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Monday.