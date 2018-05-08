× Suspects sought in connection with November robbery at Speedway gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for two men following a November robbery at a Speedway gas station.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the men entered the Speedway located at 1340 W. 86th St. around 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2017. The first suspect asked the clerk to make change before demanding money from the register. He was accompanied by a second person, police said. No weapon was displayed, police said, and both men ran out of the store after getting some money.

Police said the first suspect was in his 20s and between 6’1” to 6’2” and 180 pounds with a beard, a dark blue hoodie with red zipper and yellow inside the hood and white shoes. The second suspect was in his 20s and about 6’2” with facial hair. He wore a black knit cap, black hoodie with white camouflage, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.