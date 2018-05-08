× Woman who allegedly hit teacher, tried to flee scene is suspected of being in country illegally

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – According to ICE, a woman who allegedly hit a preschool teacher crossing the street and tried to flee the scene is suspect of being in the country illegally.

Juana Noemi Loa-Nunez, 36, from Mexico, is accused of hitting Jessica Parks, 27, on Monday morning while Parks crossed 38th Street to go to work at Fervent Prayer Church. They say Parks sustained serious injuries to her legs and lower body.

Immediately after the accident, witnesses say the car, driven by Loa-Nunez, quickly fled.

Several people chased Loa-Nunez down the street to stop her from leaving the scene.

Van Williams, a bus driver for Fervent Prayer Church and Parks’ co-worker, was able to veer his bus in front of Loa-Nunez, and another witness, Shayna Pearson, pulled up behind her to prevent her from escaping.

Responding IMPD Officers arrived and took Loa-Nunez in for questioning and a blood draw at a local hospital. Monday afternoon, police said Loa was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, and operating a vehicle having never received a license.

On Tuesday, ICE released the following statement about Loa-Nunez:

“On May 8, 2018, deportation officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed an immigration detainer and an administrative arrest warrant with the Marion County (Indiana) Jail, following Loa-Nunez’s local arrest on criminal charges.”