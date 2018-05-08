× Schmidt Peterson Motorsports honors history, crew with IMS garage design

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – In what has become a new tradition at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports unveiled their newly designed garage for the month of May.

The walls are filled with images of SPM crew members working on cars, both past and present.

“We just thought we spend so much time focusing on the drivers and rarely do we profile the team and the crew and the engineers as much,” said President of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Jon Flack. “We just felt that to honor the men and women that turn the wrenches for our team this entire season was a no-brainer.”

This May marks the third year SPM has decked out it’s garage at the Speedway.

“You just want to create the most innovative environment you possibly can,” continued Flack. “It’s a long month. there are hot days, long hours, so you want to ensure you’re giving your team the best you can in terms of climate, color, and the overall environment.”