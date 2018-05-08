× Police: Franklin man arrested, again, for offering students money for sex

FRANLIN, Ind. – A former substitute teacher is accused of trying to pay for sex with teens, and this isn’t the first time he’s been investigated for similar crimes.

“It was a similar case to this where he was getting in contact with juveniles,” said Jeff Merritt, a detective with the Franklin Police Department.

Mihirbhai Patel, a former substitute teacher at Franklin Community High School, was charged in 2015 for promoting prostitution. Those charges were later dropped.

But now, he’s under arrest again for a similar crime. Police say he’s been messaging young teens again, trying to offer them money for sex.

“He was just on social media, trying to talk to people,” Merritt said.

Investigators say he contacted at least three teens at Whiteland High School. The teens said they didn’t know Patel, and that he found them on Instagram.

According to documents, he messaged one teen saying: “Hi. I am looking for fun” and “As we meet you get cash.”

The Franklin Police Department was able to set up a takedown and meet up with Patel, which is when he was arrested.

Police say in this case the teens did the right thing and reported the disturbing interactions with the stranger immediately.

“That was the biggest thing, telling the administration of their school, who was able to contact law enforcement and get this guy arrested. So it was a huge praise to the kids for doing the right thing,” Merritt said.

In this case, Patel is being formally charged with promoting prostitution.

Police say the teens never met up with the suspect and -fortunately- didn’t become victims of the crime.