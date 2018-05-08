× Mike Braun comes out on top in Republican primary for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat, AP projects

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mike Braun will challenge Democrat Joe Donnelly for his U.S. Senate seat in November.

Braun defeated Rep. Luke Messer and Rep. Todd Rokita to win the Republican nomination on Tuesday, AP projects.

BREAKING: Mike Braun wins Republican primary in race for Indiana US Senate. @AP race call at 8:47 p.m. EDT. #Election2018 #APracecall pic.twitter.com/geZ7XFhMhB — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 9, 2018

The hotly contested primary race gained national attention as the GOP attempts to retain its power in the Senate.

Fueled by politically motivated attack ads, the race was one of the most volatile in the country. However, after four televised debates, few policy differences were found between the candidates.

Although all three Republicans competed to prove which one was more conservative and loyal to Donald Trump, the president did not endorse any one them, so his supporters were spread throughout different camps.

Shortly after the race was called in Braun’s favor, Messer and Rokita publicly conceded.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the following statement supporting Braun:

“Hoosiers need a strong team representing Indiana’s interests in the United States Senate. We need someone who will support the kinds of things that have made Indiana a leading state for job creation, financial strength and stability, and workforce development. I believe that Mike Braun is the right person to ensure that our long-held Indiana principles are pushed hard in Washington, D.C. I’ve long said that we need to see less of Washington in Indiana, and more of Indiana in Washington. Mike Braun will take a message of purpose with him to Washington as a U.S. Senator, and be a strong partner for me and for all Hoosiers.”

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody issued the following statement regarding Braun’s nomination:

“The nation’s nastiest and most expensive primary has come to an end, and Rep. Braun has barely survived. Over the next six months, Hoosiers will come to understand why Rep. Braun funded his own primary campaign with the profits he made from importing auto parts from China at the expense of Hoosier workers: because he believes public office is his best opportunity to put his wallet first, and Hoosiers last. That’s why he voted dozens of times to raise your taxes while writing legislation to cut them for himself. We’ll see by November that he’s no match for Joe Donnelly’s hard work and Hoosier common sense.”

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesman David Bergstein issued the following statement:

“Representative Mike Braun emerges tonight badly damaged from one of the most divisive primaries in the country, where the candidates focused more on petty political attacks than on Hoosiers. With no more childish primary antics to hide behind, Rep. Braun will be forced to run on his record of self-dealing and using the power of the Statehouse to enrich himself – like when he carved out a tax break for himself while repeatedly raising taxes on Hoosiers – and voters will hold him accountable in November.”

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer issued the following statement: