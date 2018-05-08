Your guide to voting in Indiana’s May primary

LIVE BLOG | Indiana’s primary election attracts Hoosiers to the polls

Posted 3:40 pm, May 8, 2018, by , Updated at 03:48PM, May 8, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers took to the polls Tuesday for Indiana’s primary election.

Election Day outcomes are expected to roll in throughout the evening. You can find results here.

The most talked about race is between the Republican candidates hoping to challenge Democrat Joe Donnelly for his U.S. Senate seat.

Voters will also select candidates for other state and local races. And some residents voted on proposed referendums that would raise money for school districts. Learn more.

Follow our LIVE BLOG below for continuing updates throughout the night:

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer May 8, 20184:06 pm

Like

Greg Margason - Digital Producer May 8, 20183:44 pm

Voter turnout in Monroe County, according to Clerk Nicole Browne: 

“As of 3:00 p.m., 14.8% of registered Monroe County voters
have requested a ballot in the Primary election.

“The busiest polling sites are at Eastview Church of the
Nazarene, Sherwood Oaks Christian Church and University Elementary
School.  Each of these polling sites has had more than 500 voters.

“The precinct for which voters have requested the most
ballots is Perry 18.  The precinct for which voters have requested the
fewest ballots is Bloomington 7.”

Like

Kyle Hicks - Digital Producer May 8, 20183:42 pm

Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s