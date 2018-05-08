× IPS police officer locates loaded gun in student’s backpack

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis Public Schools student put a loaded gun into his backpack and brought it onto a school bus last week.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 1 at Positive Supports Academy, which is located on Indy’s near southeast side in the 3200 block of East Raymond Street.

IPS spokesperson Carrie Black released the following statement about the incident:

“This unfortunate incident was isolated, and no other students were around when the weapon was discovered. Positive Supports Academy staff will continue to keep the safety of all students at the forefront of their educational experience.”

The student involved in the incident is a juvenile, and IPS says they will not discuss whether any disciplinary actions were taken.