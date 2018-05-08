× IMS unveils second security robot as racing returns this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The latest technology is not only a competitive advantage for drivers on the track. It’s also making the Indianapolis Motor Speedway safer.

“The track was built in 1909 to demonstrate new technology, and it’s kind of fun that almost 110 years almost later, we are doing the same thing,” IMS President Doug Boles said on Tuesday. “We are about testing new technology and in this world today, you want to take every advantage you have to be safe and secure not just our customers but the facility in general”

Decked out with infra-red cameras and two-way communication capability, this is now the second Sharp Intellos Robot at the Speedway.

Both the newly-unveiled ROSS-E robot and the original Indy 5PO were named by the fans through an online vote.

“Well I was thrilled,” Alexander Rossi said of his namesake robot. “I didn’t even know there was an online poll or else I would have found a way to cheat the poll and vote a bunch of times because I definitely would have wanted to win that.”

Each will be highly visible and greatly utilized around the clock.

“Everyone will see ROSS- E as they come up out of the tunnel sitting there by the guard shack as people come in and that can be deployed if we need it,” Boles explained. “Indy 5PO will be moving around interacting with people, and the place where Indy 5PO is frankly the most helpful for us is in the evening hours after people have gone– almost as a night watchman can walk around see if there’s a car out of place or a package that shouldn’t be there.”

Throughout the month of May, race fans will often see ROSS-E the robot at the top of the tunnel coming off of 16th Street and Rossi the driver hopes having his namesake as such a prominent fixture at the Speedway will give him a competitive advantage on the track.

“I think I have an extra .6 horsepower now on everyone else so every little bit counts,” the 2016 Indy 500 champ said with a laugh.