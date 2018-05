× IMPD investigating after person is shot and killed on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was shot and killed on the near east side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to investigate the homicide in the 2800 block of E. 13th St. at about 2 p.m. That’s near Rural St.

The person has not been identified and the events leading up to the incident are unclear at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.