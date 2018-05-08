× IMPD investigating after man is found shot to death on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was found fatally shot on the near east side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to investigate the homicide in the 1100 block of Tecumseh St. at about 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found the male victim in a car, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say another crime scene was located near 13th and Oxford St., where officers initially heard shots fired. The two scenes are believed to be related.

Detectives don’t believe the shooting was random.

The man has not been identified and the events leading up to the incident are unclear at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Homicide investigation underway on city's near east side. Officers found a man shot to death inside a car on 13th/Tecumseh. Detectives don't believe shooting was random. pic.twitter.com/k5Dy3DkD2v — Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) May 8, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.