Greg Pence, brother of vice president, wins Republican nomination for 6th District congressional seat

Posted 7:27 pm, May 8, 2018, by , Updated at 07:29PM, May 8, 2018

Gregory Pence cheers as the unanimous vote for his brother, Vice President-Elect Michael Pence, is announced at the meeting of Indiana's 11 presidential electors to cast votes for President and Vice President of the United States, at the statehouse, Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (Photo: Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Greg Pence, the older brother of Vice President Mike Pence, has won the GOP nomination 6th District Indiana congressional seat. It’s the same seat in Congress that the vice president and former governor represented for 12 years, the Associated Press reports.

The district covers a broad swath of central and southeastern Indiana, including Muncie and Columbus.

He lives in Columbus, Indiana – the same town the family grew up in after the Pence’s father, Edward, relocated from Chicago.

A graduate of Columbus North High School, Pence earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in business administration from Loyola University of Chicago.

This is the first position in public office he’s held.

