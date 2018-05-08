× Greg Pence, brother of vice president, wins Republican nomination for 6th District congressional seat

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Greg Pence, the older brother of Vice President Mike Pence, has won the GOP nomination 6th District Indiana congressional seat. It’s the same seat in Congress that the vice president and former governor represented for 12 years, the Associated Press reports.

The district covers a broad swath of central and southeastern Indiana, including Muncie and Columbus.

He lives in Columbus, Indiana – the same town the family grew up in after the Pence’s father, Edward, relocated from Chicago.

A graduate of Columbus North High School, Pence earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in business administration from Loyola University of Chicago.

This is the first position in public office he’s held.