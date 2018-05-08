× Georgia mother admits she let men have sex with her young daughters for money

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 25-year-old Georgia mother admitted she allowed two men to rape her daughters in exchange for money.

According to the Office of the Fulton County District Attorney, the 5-year-old and 6-year-old girls told their guardians that their mother, Morgan Summerlin, took them to the men’s homes where they were sexually assaulted. The men would give the girls money; Summerlin would then take the cash for herself.

A jury found one of the men, Richard Office, guilty last week on charges of rape, child molestation, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual battery. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 146 years to run concurrently.

Summerlin also allowed another man, Alfredo Trejo, to abuse her children. He was convicted of rape, sexual battery, child molestation and aggravated child molestation in February. A judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison and lifetime probation.

Like Office, Trejo would abuse the girls and give them money, which Summerlin would then take, prosecutors said.

On April 26, Summerlin pleaded guilty to cruelty to children, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and enticing a child for indecent purposes. Sentencing is set for June 4.

The children’s grandmother, Teresa Davidson, pleaded guilty to cruelty to children for failing to protect the girls after they told her about the abuse. She was sentenced to five years.