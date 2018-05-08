Your guide to voting in Indiana’s May primary

Fishers fourth grader receives response from Obama after writing him letter

Posted 4:03 pm, May 8, 2018, by

U.S. President Barack Obama on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

FISHERS, Ind. – Fourth graders in Hamilton County got the chance to write a letter to someone they admired.

Little did they know a former president would write back!

Alex, a student at Thorpe Elmentary School wrote former President Obama asking him how to be successful in school and advice since he’s nervous to start fifth grade.

The former president wrote back, encouraging Alex to keep studying saying, “You and your classmates are tomorrow’s leaders.”

The president ended the letter, wishing Alex best of luck in fifth grade, and saying he’s rooting for him.

