Fishers crews respond to explosion, fire at Indiana Gun Club

Posted 8:04 pm, May 8, 2018, by , Updated at 08:05PM, May 8, 2018

Photo from scene on May 8, 2018

FISHERS, Ind. – Crews are investigating after an explosion and fire were reported at the Indiana Gun Club on Tuesday evening.

The club, which is located on 113th Street in Fishers, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 6:40 p.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. An enclosed trailer, storage sheds, and a garage were all involved.

Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause and origin as well as products involved.  No injuries were reported and the club was believed to be closed at the time of the incident.

